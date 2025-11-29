Montana State visits Utah State following Collins’ 40-point outing

Montana State Bobcats (3-4) at Utah State Aggies (6-0) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -18.5;…

Montana State Bobcats (3-4) at Utah State Aggies (6-0)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -18.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts Montana State after Michael Collins Jr. scored 40 points in Utah State’s 94-60 win against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Aggies are 3-0 in home games. Utah State scores 89.7 points while outscoring opponents by 24.7 points per game.

The Bobcats are 1-3 on the road. Montana State is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 80.1 points per game and is shooting 51.2%.

Utah State averages 89.7 points, 22.7 more per game than the 67.0 Montana State allows. Montana State scores 15.1 more points per game (80.1) than Utah State allows to opponents (65.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is scoring 21.0 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 13.2 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 54.4%.

Davian Brown is averaging 13.3 points for the Bobcats. Jed Miller is averaging 11.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

