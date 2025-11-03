Momcilovic’s career-high 29 points lift No. 16 Cyclones past Fairleigh Dickinson 88-50

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Milan Momcilovic made seven 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 29 points as Iowa State beat…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Milan Momcilovic made seven 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 29 points as Iowa State beat Fairleigh Dickinson 88-50 Monday night.

The Cyclones, who have won 35 consecutive nonconference games at Hilton Coliseum, led 45-19 at half and extended their advantage to as many as 44 points late in the game.

They’ve won eight straight season openers, and this was their fourth consecutive home opener won by at least 35 points.

Point guard Tamin Lipsey, who suffered a knee injury in practice Sept. 23 and missed both of the Cyclones’ exhibitions, had 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals in 25 minutes. Joshua Jefferson had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and freshman Killyan Toure added nine points.

With Momcilovic leading the way, the Cyclones shot 44% (12 of 27) from 3-point range and 52% overall. They converted FDU’s 24 turnovers into 18 points and outscored the Knights 44-20 in the paint.

David Jevtic, a freshman from Serbia, led the Knights with 14 points and six rebounds. Eric Parnell added 13 points and had three of his team’s six 3-pointers. The Knights shot just 32%.

FDU is the first of Iowa State’s two opponents from the Northeast Conference. The Cyclones play Stonehill in Ames on Nov. 17.

Up Next

Iowa State hosts Grambling on Thursday.

Fairleigh Dickinson travels to Saint Peter’s on Saturday.

