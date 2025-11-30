Minnesota plays Samford, looks for 6th straight home win

Samford Bulldogs (4-5) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2) Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep…

Samford Bulldogs (4-5) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Golden Gophers face Samford.

The Golden Gophers have gone 4-0 at home. Minnesota averages 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 28.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 in road games. Samford gives up 64.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

Minnesota is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.2% Samford allows to opponents. Samford averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Minnesota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tori McKinney is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Grace Grocholski is averaging 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 45.6%.

Briana Rivera is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kaylee Yarbrough is averaging 9.3 points and 1.4 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.