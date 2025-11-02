Miami (OH) hosts Old Dominion to open season

Old Dominion Monarchs at Miami (OH) RedHawks Oxford, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -7; over/under is…

Old Dominion Monarchs at Miami (OH) RedHawks

Oxford, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -7; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts Old Dominion in the season opener.

Miami (OH) went 15-1 at home a season ago while going 25-9 overall. The RedHawks averaged 80.6 points per game last season, 30.8 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

Old Dominion finished 5-7 on the road and 15-20 overall last season. The Monarchs averaged 5.5 steals, 3.4 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

