Miami (FL) hosts Jacksonville to begin season

Jacksonville Dolphins at Miami Hurricanes Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -21 BOTTOM LINE: Miami…

Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -21

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Jacksonville for the season opener.

Miami (FL) finished 7-10 at home a season ago while going 7-24 overall. The Hurricanes averaged 6.4 steals, 3.4 blocks and 10.2 turnovers per game last season.

Jacksonville went 13-7 in ASUN games and 7-9 on the road a season ago. The Dolphins shot 44.2% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

