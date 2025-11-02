Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Miami (FL) hosts Jacksonville…

Miami (FL) hosts Jacksonville to begin season

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 4:04 AM

Jacksonville Dolphins at Miami Hurricanes

Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -21

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Jacksonville for the season opener.

Miami (FL) finished 7-10 at home a season ago while going 7-24 overall. The Hurricanes averaged 6.4 steals, 3.4 blocks and 10.2 turnovers per game last season.

Jacksonville went 13-7 in ASUN games and 7-9 on the road a season ago. The Dolphins shot 44.2% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up