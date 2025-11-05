Mercer Bears play the Clemson Tigers in cross-conference matchup

Clemson Tigers (1-0) at Mercer Bears (1-0) Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Clemson in…

Clemson Tigers (1-0) at Mercer Bears (1-0)

Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Clemson in out-of-conference play.

Mercer went 5-10 at home a season ago while going 8-22 overall. The Bears averaged 6.7 steals, 3.3 blocks and 14.2 turnovers per game last season.

Clemson went 14-17 overall a season ago while going 2-7 on the road. The Tigers averaged 5.7 steals, 2.8 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.