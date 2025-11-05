Live Radio
Mercer Bears play the Clemson Tigers in cross-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 4:42 AM

Clemson Tigers (1-0) at Mercer Bears (1-0)

Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Clemson in out-of-conference play.

Mercer went 5-10 at home a season ago while going 8-22 overall. The Bears averaged 6.7 steals, 3.3 blocks and 14.2 turnovers per game last season.

Clemson went 14-17 overall a season ago while going 2-7 on the road. The Tigers averaged 5.7 steals, 2.8 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

