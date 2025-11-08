Memphis Tigers play the San Francisco Dons in cross-conference matchup

San Francisco Dons at Memphis Tigers Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 156.5…

San Francisco Dons at Memphis Tigers

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis and San Francisco face off in non-conference action.

Memphis went 13-2 at home a season ago while going 29-6 overall. The Tigers averaged 79.9 points per game last season, 16.4 from the free-throw line and 22.2 from 3-point range.

San Francisco finished 5-5 on the road and 25-10 overall last season. The Dons allowed opponents to score 69.1 points per game and shot 43.3% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

