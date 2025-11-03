Markus Burton scores 24, Cole Certa has career-high 22, and Notre Dame tops LIU 89-67

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Markus Burton scored 24 points, Cole Certa added a career-high 22 off the bench, and…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Markus Burton scored 24 points, Cole Certa added a career-high 22 off the bench, and Notre Dame opened the season with an 89-67 victory over Long Island University on Monday night.

Certa, a sophomore, had only one double-digit game last season, scoring 12 points in a game against Pittsburgh.

The Fighting Irish led 74-60 with five minutes remaining in the game before Burton and Ryder Frost scored 13 of their team’s final 15 points. Frost, a freshman, finished with 15 points off the bench. Northern Arizona transfer Carson Towt had 19 rebounds, tying his career high.

Notre Dame scored 49 points in the second half on 64% shooting to finish at 49% for the game.

The Fighting Irish led 40-25 at halftime after shooting just 37%. Burton and Certa scored 11 points each.

LIU, the unanimous preseason choice to win the Northeast Conference, got 12 points each from Mason Porter-Brown and Jamal Fuller. Greg Gordon registered 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Isaiah Miranda scored 10 points off the bench.

