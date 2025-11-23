Malik Reneau, Tre Donaldson spark Miami in 97-41 romp over Delaware State

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Malik Reneau had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Tre Donaldson scored 21, and neither player…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Malik Reneau had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Tre Donaldson scored 21, and neither player missed a shot from the floor as Miami steamrolled Delaware State 97-41 on Sunday.

Reneau made all 10 of his shots with a 3-pointer for the Hurricanes (5-1). His only miss came at the free-throw line where he went 3 for 4. His third double-double of the season came in only 19 minutes of play. Donaldson sank all four of his 3-pointers and shot 8 for 8 overall, making his only free throw. He added six assists.

Freshman Salih Altuntas totaled 13 points — on 6-for-7 shooting — and 11 rebounds off the bench for his first double-double for Miami. Shelton Henderson had 11 points.

Ademar Santos led the Hornets (2-5) with 10 points, but he made only 4 of 16 shots.

Reneau had 14 points and Donaldson scored 13 to lead Miami to a 50-19 advantage at halftime. The pair combined to shoot 11 for 11 as the Hurricanes shot 64.5% in taking the 31-point lead.

Miami took its largest lead at 94-35 on a layup by Altuntas with 3:37 left to play.

The Hurricanes largest margin of victory came on Nov. 20, 1998, when they beat Florida Memorial 131-72.

Delaware State shot 25.9% overall and 22.2% from 3-point range.

