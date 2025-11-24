Madden Collins, Kade Sebastian propel American University past Marywood 113-53

WASHINGTON (AP) — Madden Collins and Kade Sebastian both scored 20 to lead American past Marywood 113-53 on Monday night.…

Collins added five rebounds for the Eagles (3-3). Sebastian added six assists and three steals. Matt Mayock had 11 points.

Andrew Quinn finished with 16 points to lead the Pacers. Joe Macciocco added 15 points.

American took the lead for good with 15:50 remaining in the first half. The score was 54-28 at halftime, with Collins racking up 16 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

