LSU hosts Tarleton State following Johnson’s 23-point showing

Tarleton State Texans at LSU Tigers

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State plays LSU after Dior Johnson scored 23 points in Tarleton State’s 96-76 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

LSU went 14-18 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 73.8 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 30.5% from behind the arc last season.

Tarleton State went 6-7 in WAC action and 1-14 on the road a season ago. The Texans averaged 63.3 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

