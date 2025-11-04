LSU hosts Tarleton State following Johnson’s 23-point showing

Tarleton State Texans at LSU Tigers
Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State plays LSU after Dior Johnson scored 23 points in Tarleton State’s 96-76 loss to the SMU Mustangs.
LSU went 14-18 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 73.8 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 30.5% from behind the arc last season.
Tarleton State went 6-7 in WAC action and 1-14 on the road a season ago. The Texans averaged 63.3 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point distance last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
