Loyola (MD) takes on Virginia Tech after Therien’s 22-point game

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-2) at Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) takes on Virginia Tech after Lex Therien scored 22 points in Loyola (MD)’s 71-59 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

Virginia Tech went 19-13 overall a season ago while going 12-6 at home. The Hokies averaged 74.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.3 last season.

Loyola (MD) went 4-12 on the road and 9-21 overall a season ago. The Greyhounds averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 8.5 second-chance points and 1.0 bench points last season.

