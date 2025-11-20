Loyola Marymount Lions to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Friday

Loyola Marymount Lions (1-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (2-0) Honolulu; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii faces Loyola Marymount.…

Loyola Marymount Lions (1-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (2-0)

Honolulu; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii faces Loyola Marymount.

Hawaii finished 22-10 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rainbow Wahine averaged 59.3 points per game while shooting 38.5% from the field and 27.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Loyola Marymount finished 6-8 on the road and 14-16 overall last season. The Lions averaged 63.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.3 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.