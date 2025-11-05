Loyola Marymount hosts Eastern Washington following McBride’s 20-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-0) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -7.5;…

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-0)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -7.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount plays Eastern Washington after Aaron McBride scored 20 points in Loyola Marymount’s 137-54 victory over the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders.

Loyola Marymount finished 11-6 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Lions averaged 71.2 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.

Eastern Washington went 10-22 overall a season ago while going 2-14 on the road. The Eagles averaged 71.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

