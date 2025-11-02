Loyola Chicago opens season at home against Cleveland State

Cleveland State Vikings at Loyola Chicago Ramblers Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -15.5; over/under is 150…

Cleveland State Vikings at Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -15.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Cleveland State in the season opener.

Loyola Chicago went 25-12 overall last season while going 17-1 at home. The Ramblers averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 12.5 on free throws and 25.5 from deep.

Cleveland State finished 23-13 overall last season while going 7-7 on the road. The Vikings averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 13.1 on free throws and 19.2 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.