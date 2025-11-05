Long scores 18, Vermont takes down Plattsburgh State 113-62

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Long scored 18 points as Vermont beat Plattsburgh State 113-62 on Wednesday. Long shot 7…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Long scored 18 points as Vermont beat Plattsburgh State 113-62 on Wednesday.

Long shot 7 for 13, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Catamounts (2-0). Lucas Mari scored 16 points while going 6 of 9 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and added nine rebounds and seven assists. TJ Hurley had 13 points and went 5 of 11 from the field.

Kareem Welch led the way for the Cardinals with 22 points and two steals. Elijah Morris added 13 points and Irwayne Connel Jr. had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

