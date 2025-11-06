LIU visits South Florida after Mputu’s 20-point outing

Long Island Sharks (1-0) at South Florida Bulls (1-0) Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts…

Long Island Sharks (1-0) at South Florida Bulls (1-0)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts LIU after L’or Mputu scored 20 points in South Florida’s 81-56 win over the Florida International Panthers.

South Florida finished 23-11 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulls averaged 8.3 steals, 3.1 blocks and 13.6 turnovers per game last season.

LIU finished 6-24 overall a season ago while going 0-15 on the road. The Sharks averaged 53.4 points per game last season, 8.3 on free throws and 15.3 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

