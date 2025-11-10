Josh Hill scores 16 to propel Robert Morris to 93-47 victory over Geneva

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Josh Hill scored 16 points as Robert Morris beat Geneva 93-47 on Monday night. Hill…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Josh Hill scored 16 points as Robert Morris beat Geneva 93-47 on Monday night.

Hill shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Colonials (2-1). Cam Wilds went 5 of 7 from the field to add 12 points. Nikolaos Chitikoudis had 11 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field.

Nick Million finished with 15 points for the Golden Tornadoes. Geneva also got nine points from Tommy Coletti.

