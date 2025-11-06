Huff scores 23 points to lead West Virginia over Campbell 73-65

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Honor Huff scored 23 points to lead five in double-figure scoring and West Virginia held off…

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Honor Huff scored 23 points to lead five in double-figure scoring and West Virginia held off Campbell for a 73-65 victory on Thursday night.

West Virginia never trailed but Campbell stayed within single digits for most of the second half and pulled to 64-60 with 1:31 remaining. Brenen Lorient answered with a dunk and then added two free throws to push the advantage to 68-60 with 53 seconds left.

Huff made four 3-pointers and shot 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Lorient, Treysen Eaglestaff and Harlan Obioha added 12 points apiece for West Virginia. Lorient grabbed nine rebounds to go with four assists.

Eaglestaff and Huff each made two 3s to help the Mountaineers build a 33-25 lead at the break. West Virginia led by as many as 10 points late in the first half and in the final seconds of game.

Dovydas Butka scored 14 points, Jeremiah Johnson added 13 and DJ Smith 11 for Campbell (0-2), which opened the second half on an 11-4 spurt to pull to 37-36.

Coach Ross Hodge is 2-0 at West Virginia after spending the past eight seasons at North Texas. The Mountaineers continue their five-game homestand on Sunday against Lehigh.

