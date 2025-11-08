Holmes scores 24 in Wofford’s 86-76 victory over Milwaukee

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kahmare Holmes’ 24 points helped Wofford defeat Milwaukee 86-76 on Saturday. Holmes also added five rebounds…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kahmare Holmes’ 24 points helped Wofford defeat Milwaukee 86-76 on Saturday.

Holmes also added five rebounds and three steals for the Terriers (1-1). Brian Sumpter added 21 points while shooting 8 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line while he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Nils Machowski shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Panthers (1-1) were led in scoring by Seth Hubbard, who finished with 17 points. Milwaukee also got 12 points and three steals from Stevie Elam. Josh Dixon had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.