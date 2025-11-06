Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Gregory puts up 15,…

Gregory puts up 15, South Carolina Upstate beats Fresno State 67-66

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 12:35 AM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Karmani Gregory scored 15 points to help South Carolina Upstate defeat Fresno State 67-66 on Wednesday night.

Gregory went 6 of 14 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Spartans (1-1). Mason Bendinger scored 14 points while going 6 of 11. Carmelo Adkins shot 3 of 3 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Zaon Collins led the way for the Bulldogs (1-1) with 18 points. Jake Heidbreder added 12 points.

Adkins scored 10 points in the first half and South Carolina Upstate went into the break trailing 36-25. Bendinger put the Spartans ahead 67-62 with 29 seconds left.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up