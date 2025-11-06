Gregory puts up 15, South Carolina Upstate beats Fresno State 67-66

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Karmani Gregory scored 15 points to help South Carolina Upstate defeat Fresno State 67-66 on Wednesday…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Karmani Gregory scored 15 points to help South Carolina Upstate defeat Fresno State 67-66 on Wednesday night.

Gregory went 6 of 14 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Spartans (1-1). Mason Bendinger scored 14 points while going 6 of 11. Carmelo Adkins shot 3 of 3 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Zaon Collins led the way for the Bulldogs (1-1) with 18 points. Jake Heidbreder added 12 points.

Adkins scored 10 points in the first half and South Carolina Upstate went into the break trailing 36-25. Bendinger put the Spartans ahead 67-62 with 29 seconds left.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

