Grand Canyon hosts Purdue Fort Wayne for season opener

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Grand Canyon Antelopes

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -14; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon begins the season at home against Purdue Fort Wayne.

Grand Canyon finished 26-8 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Antelopes averaged 78.3 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 31.2% from deep last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne went 12-9 in Horizon League games and 6-10 on the road a season ago. The Mastodons averaged 80.7 points per game last season, 13.0 on free throws and 30.9 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

