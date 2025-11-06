Georgia Tech and Radford meet for cross-conference matchup

Radford Highlanders at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Atlanta; Thursday, 10 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech faces Radford in non-conference…

Radford Highlanders at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Atlanta; Thursday, 10 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech faces Radford in non-conference play.

Georgia Tech finished 22-11 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Yellow Jackets allowed opponents to score 64.6 points per game and shoot 42.1% from the field last season.

Radford finished 5-10 on the road and 14-17 overall a season ago. The Highlanders averaged 62.5 points per game while shooting 40.7% from the field and 34.1% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

