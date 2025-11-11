Live Radio
Georgetown Hoyas play the Binghamton Bearcats in non-conference play

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 4:42 AM

Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) at Georgetown Hoyas (2-0)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton plays Georgetown for a non-conference matchup.

Georgetown finished 18-16 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hoyas shot 44.2% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.

Binghamton went 5-12 on the road and 15-17 overall last season. The Bearcats gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

