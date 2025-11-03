Furman hosts High Point in season opener

High Point Panthers vs. Furman Paladins Rock Hill, South Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3 BOTTOM…

High Point Panthers vs. Furman Paladins

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3

BOTTOM LINE: Furman begins the season at home against High Point.

Furman went 25-10 overall with a 12-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Paladins averaged 77.2 points per game last season, 13.4 on free throws and 32.7 from 3-point range.

High Point finished 29-6 overall with a 12-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Panthers averaged 81.7 points per game while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.