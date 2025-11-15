Live Radio
Florida visits Navy following Barnett-Gay’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 11:54 AM

Florida Gators (4-0) at Navy Midshipmen (2-0)

Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts Florida after Zanai Barnett-Gay scored 25 points in Navy’s 74-66 win over the Longwood Lancers.

Navy went 19-12 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Midshipmen shot 37.3% from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range last season.

Florida went 7-12 in SEC play and 5-6 on the road last season. The Gators averaged 74.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.3 last season.

