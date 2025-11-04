Florida State opens Luke Loucks era with 108-76 victory over Alcorn State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Chauncey Wiggins scored 22 points and Florida State opened the Luke Loucks era with a 108-76…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Chauncey Wiggins scored 22 points and Florida State opened the Luke Loucks era with a 108-76 victory over Alcorn State on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Wiggins, who spent the past three seasons with Clemson, shot 3 of 8 from long range and 7 of 14 overall. Lajae Jones added 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting for the Seminoles. Robert McCray V had 17 assists to go with 12 points.

Florida State shot 39 of 70 (56%) from the field and made 13 of 30 buckets (43%) from beyond the arc.

Nick Woodard scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting to lead Alcorn State. Tycen McDaniels added 14 points and Davian Williams had 13. The trio each had a team-high six rebounds.

Loucks took over for Leonard Hamilton at the end of the 2024-25 season after Hamilton coached for 23 seasons. Loucks played under Hamilton at Florida State from 2009-12.

Jake Morton also made his coaching debut with Alcorn State. Morton was on the FSU coaching staff last year.

