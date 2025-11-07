Florida St. tops century mark again this time topping Alabama St. 101-64

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Lajae Jones scored 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting and Kobe MaGee scored 16 points and Florida…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Lajae Jones scored 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting and Kobe MaGee scored 16 points and Florida State beat Alabama State 101-64 on Friday night.

Martin Somerville came off the bench to score 14 points and Robert McCray V and Chauncey Wiggins each scored 12. Florida State started the season with a 108-76 win over Alcorn State on Tuesday.

Asjon Anderson scored 16 points in what was the Hornets’ season opener.

Florida State built an 18-5 lead within the first four minutes and never trailed. The Seminoles extended the margin to 30-13 by the midway point of the first half.

The Hornets staged a rally, and when R’Chaun King converted a three-point play with 4:23 before halftime, Alabama State closed to within 37-28. Florida State responded with a Somerville basket and prompted a 9-2 run that made it 46-30 at halftime and the Seminoles stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way.

The Seminoles continued to pull away using an 8-0 run to start the second to establish their first 20-plus point lead of the contest. Wiggins made a 3-pointer and Cam Mills made two fouls shots with 15:18 remaining and the lead was 64-34.

Florida State leads the all-time series 4-0 between the schools.

