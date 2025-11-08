Fletcher scores 25 in High Point’s 127-52 win over Averett

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Cam’Ron Fletcher’s 25 points paced High Point’s win over Averett 127-52 on Saturday. Fletcher added…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Cam’Ron Fletcher’s 25 points paced High Point’s win over Averett 127-52 on Saturday.

Fletcher added nine rebounds for the Panthers (2-0), who had six players score in double figures. Terry Anderson scored 16 points and added four steals. Chase Johnston finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

Timayahs Bracey led the Cougars in scoring, finishing with 11 points and two steals. Malik Ware added six points for Averett. Josh Lewis also had six points.

