Fely leads Southern Utah against Washington State after 21-point outing

Washington State Cougars (0-2) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-0)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays Washington State after Brooklyn Fely scored 21 points in Southern Utah’s 103-55 victory over the Park (AZ) Buccaneers.

Southern Utah finished 9-21 overall a season ago while going 5-9 at home. The Thunderbirds averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second-chance points and bench points last season.

Washington State finished 21-14 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Cougars averaged 13.9 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

