Ethan Roberts scores 28 as Pennsylvania knocks off Rowan 119-72 in Quakers’ opener

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ethan Roberts had 28 points to help Pennsylvania defeat Division III member Rowan 119-72 on Friday night in the Quakers’ season opener.

Roberts shot 8 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 11 from the free-throw line for the Quakers. Dalton Scantlebury finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and four blocks. Augustus Gerhart made 6 of 8 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

The Profs were led in scoring by Nafi Walker-Muhammad with 15 points. Khalil Baker added 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, while Dan Mason had nine points and three blocks.

