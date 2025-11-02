Drake hosts Northern Arizona in season opener

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Drake Bulldogs Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Drake Bulldogs

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts Northern Arizona for the season opener.

Drake went 31-4 overall with an 11-1 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs gave up 58.9 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

Northern Arizona finished 18-16 overall with a 9-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Lumberjacks allowed opponents to score 71.6 points per game and shot 45.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.