Drake hosts Northern Arizona in season opener

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Drake Bulldogs
Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 4 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 146.5
BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts Northern Arizona for the season opener.
Drake went 31-4 overall with an 11-1 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs gave up 58.9 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.
Northern Arizona finished 18-16 overall with a 9-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Lumberjacks allowed opponents to score 71.6 points per game and shot 45.4% from the field last season.
