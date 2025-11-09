Denver faces Montana State after Kinsey’s 23-point outing

Denver Pioneers (0-2) at Montana State Bobcats (1-1) Bozeman, Montana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -7.5; over/under…

Denver Pioneers (0-2) at Montana State Bobcats (1-1)

Bozeman, Montana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Montana State after Logan Kinsey scored 23 points in Denver’s 84-70 loss to the Washington Huskies.

Montana State finished 15-18 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bobcats allowed opponents to score 69.6 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.

Denver went 11-21 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Pioneers averaged 72.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.6 last season.

