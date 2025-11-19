Daniels scores 25, Cal Baptist defeats UC Riverside 80-57

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 25 points as Cal Baptist beat UC Riverside 80-57 on Tuesday night.…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 25 points as Cal Baptist beat UC Riverside 80-57 on Tuesday night.

Daniels added five rebounds and three steals for the Lancers (4-0). Jayden Jackson scored 12 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Martel Williams shot 6 for 15 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 0 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Highlanders (2-3) were led in scoring by Marqui Worthy, who finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals. UC Riverside also got 10 points, two steals and three blocks from BJ Kolly. Andrew Henderson also put up nine points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

