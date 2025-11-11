CSU Bakersfield hosts Western Illinois after Griffin’s 21-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-2) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) Bakersfield, California; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -6.5;…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-2) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1)

Bakersfield, California; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits CSU Bakersfield after Isaiah Griffin scored 21 points in Western Illinois’ 77-58 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

CSU Bakersfield went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 9-6 at home. The Roadrunners allowed opponents to score 73.6 points per game and shoot 45.7% from the field last season.

Western Illinois went 6-14 in OVC action and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Leathernecks averaged 10.0 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

