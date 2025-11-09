Comer’s 19 lead Nevada over Pacific 78-77

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Tayshawn Comer’s 19 points helped Nevada defeat Pacific 78-77 on Saturday night. Comer also contributed five…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Tayshawn Comer’s 19 points helped Nevada defeat Pacific 78-77 on Saturday night.

Comer also contributed five rebounds for the Wolf Pack (2-0). Tyler Rolison added 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line and grabbed five rebounds. Corey Camper Jr. had 12 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 7 from the foul line.

Elias Ralph finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers (1-1). TJ Wainwright added 14 points for Pacific. Kajus Kublickas also had 11 points.

Nevada went into halftime tied with Pacific 40-40. Comer scored 14 points in the half. Nevada pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run erased a two-point deficit and gave them the lead at 54-49 with 11:55 left in the half. Elijah Price scored eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

