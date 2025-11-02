Cincinnati Bearcats start season at home against the Western Carolina Catamounts

Western Carolina Catamounts at Cincinnati Bearcats Cincinnati; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -20; over/under is 143 BOTTOM…

Western Carolina Catamounts at Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -20; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Western Carolina for the season opener.

Cincinnati finished 19-16 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bearcats averaged 71.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.2 last season.

Western Carolina finished 4-15 in SoCon action and 1-14 on the road a season ago. The Catamounts averaged 69.7 points per game while shooting 39.4% from the field and 30.5% from behind the arc last season.

