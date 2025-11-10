Live Radio
Central Arkansas Bears travel to the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks

The Associated Press

November 10, 2025, 4:53 AM

Central Arkansas Bears (1-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Arkansas hosts Central Arkansas.

Arkansas went 22-14 overall a season ago while going 13-4 at home. The Razorbacks allowed opponents to score 71.4 points per game and shoot 41.5% from the field last season.

Central Arkansas finished 9-24 overall a season ago while going 1-16 on the road. The Bears averaged 70.2 points per game while shooting 41.0% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

