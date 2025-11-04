Cameron Williams scores 25, helps Portland top Willamette 120-83 in opener

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cameron Williams’ 25 points helped Portland defeat Willamette 120-83 on Monday night in a season opener.…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cameron Williams’ 25 points helped Portland defeat Willamette 120-83 on Monday night in a season opener.

Williams also contributed eight rebounds for the Pilots. Mikah Ballew hit three 3-pointers and scored 20. Joel Foxwell made 11 of 12 free throws and scored 18 with five assists and four steals.

Tanner Overby finished with 18 points, six rebounds and three steals to pace the Bearcats. Anujan Tennathur added 14 points and four assists and Tyler Stringfellow scored 12.

