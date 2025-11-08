Buljan puts up 17, New Mexico beats UT Arlington 74-56

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tomislav Buljan scored 17 points as New Mexico beat UT Arlington 74-56 on Saturday. Buljan shot…

Buljan shot 6 of 8 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line for the Lobos (2-0). Deyton Albury added 15 points while shooting 3 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line while he also had three steals.

Raysean Seamster led the Mavericks (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and nine rebounds. Bahsil Laster added 10 points.

New Mexico took the lead for good with 14:27 left in the first half. The score was 31-19 at halftime, with Albury racking up 10 points. New Mexico pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half. Buljan led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

