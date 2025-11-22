Bryce Harris scores 20 in Howard’s 80-70 win over Niagara

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Harris’ 20 points helped Howard defeat Niagara 80-70 on Saturday at the Brotherhood Run hosted…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Harris’ 20 points helped Howard defeat Niagara 80-70 on Saturday at the Brotherhood Run hosted by Duke.

Harris had five rebounds for the Bison (3-3). Travelle Bryson scored 15 points and Ose Okokie scored 13.

Justin Hawkins led the way for the Purple Eagles (2-4) with 22 points. Niagara also got 11 points from Trenton Walters. Brian Griffith had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.