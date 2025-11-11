Brumbaugh scores 19 as Tulane knocks off Louisiana 66-62

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh scored 19 points as Tulane beat Louisiana 66-62 on Tuesday. Brumbaugh also contributed five…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh scored 19 points as Tulane beat Louisiana 66-62 on Tuesday.

Brumbaugh also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Green Wave (3-0). Tyler Ringgold scored 17 points, going 7 of 9 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. KJ Greene had 14 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (1-2) were led in scoring by Jaxon Olvera, who finished with 19 points. De’Vion Lavergne added 11 points and seven rebounds for Louisiana. Milan Mejia finished with 10 points.

Brumbaugh scored 11 points in the first half and Tulane went into halftime trailing 30-29. Tulane used a 12-0 second-half run to come back from a six-point deficit and take the lead at 47-41 with 10:05 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Curtis Williams scored 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.