Boise State Broncos host the Utah Valley Wolverines in non-conference action

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 4:42 AM

Utah Valley Wolverines (1-0) at Boise State Broncos (0-1)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on Boise State for a non-conference matchup.

Boise State finished 26-11 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Broncos averaged 14.5 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

Utah Valley finished 25-9 overall a season ago while going 10-7 on the road. The Wolverines averaged 6.6 steals, 5.6 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

