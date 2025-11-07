Blunt scores 27 as Mercyhurst downs Loyola Chicago 73-65

CHICAGO (AP) — Bernie Blunt scored 27 points as Mercyhurst beat Loyola Chicago 73-65 on Thursday. Blunt shot 6 of…

CHICAGO (AP) — Bernie Blunt scored 27 points as Mercyhurst beat Loyola Chicago 73-65 on Thursday.

Blunt shot 6 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 12 for 15 from the line for the Lakers (1-1). Qadir Martin scored 12 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Deshaun Jackson Jr. shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Ramblers (1-1) were led in scoring by Justin Moore, who finished with 25 points and eight assists. Loyola Chicago also got 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks from Miles Rubin. Joshua Ola-Joseph also had 13 points and two steals.

Mercyhurst took the lead with 8:52 left in the first half and did not trail again. Martin led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 34-27. Mercyhurst used a 10-1 run in the second half to build a 16-point lead at 44-28 with 13:11 left.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

