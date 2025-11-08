Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Bennett leads Dayton against…

Bennett leads Dayton against UMBC after 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 8, 2025, 8:27 AM

UMBC Retrievers (1-0) at Dayton Flyers (1-0)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -23.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton faces UMBC after Javon Bennett scored 20 points in Dayton’s 88-48 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

Dayton went 23-11 overall last season while going 16-2 at home. The Flyers averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 15.7 from the free-throw line and 24.9 from beyond the arc.

UMBC went 5-12 in America East action and 5-10 on the road last season. The Retrievers shot 48.6% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up