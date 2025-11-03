Arkansas State opens season at home against Ball State

Ball State Cardinals at Arkansas State Red Wolves Jonesboro, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts Ball…

Ball State Cardinals at Arkansas State Red Wolves

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts Ball State in the season opener.

Arkansas State finished 21-11 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Red Wolves averaged 72.1 points per game while shooting 37.8% from the field and 31.9% from deep last season.

Ball State finished 10-3 on the road and 27-8 overall a season ago. The Cardinals allowed opponents to score 60.5 points per game and shot 37.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

