Applewhite leads Georgia Southern against UNC Asheville after 21-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) at Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts UNC Asheville after Alden Applewhite scored 21 points in Georgia Southern’s 92-89 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

Georgia Southern finished 11-3 at home a season ago while going 17-16 overall. The Eagles averaged 15.8 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second-chance points and 8.5 bench points last season.

UNC Asheville finished 12-6 in Big South play and 6-9 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 82.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.6 last season.

