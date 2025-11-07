American Eagles to host Delaware State Hornets Saturday

American went 1-29 overall with a 1-13 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 72.5 points per game and shoot 42.9% from the field last season.

Delaware State Hornets at American Eagles

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts Delaware State.

American went 1-29 overall with a 1-13 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 72.5 points per game and shoot 42.9% from the field last season.

Delaware State finished 5-24 overall a season ago while going 0-14 on the road. The Hornets averaged 8.1 steals, 3.3 blocks and 19.1 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.