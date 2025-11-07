Live Radio
American Eagles to host Delaware State Hornets Saturday

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 11:06 AM

Delaware State Hornets at American Eagles

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts Delaware State.

American went 1-29 overall with a 1-13 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 72.5 points per game and shoot 42.9% from the field last season.

Delaware State finished 5-24 overall a season ago while going 0-14 on the road. The Hornets averaged 8.1 steals, 3.3 blocks and 19.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

