Alabama State visits West Georgia after Jones’ 32-point outing

Alabama State Lady Hornets (1-2) at West Georgia Wolves (1-1)

Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia faces Alabama State after Jasmine Jones scored 32 points in West Georgia’s 91-68 victory over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

West Georgia finished 13-17 overall a season ago while going 8-5 at home. The Wolves averaged 67.3 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 10.2 on fast breaks.

Alabama State went 4-14 in SWAC action and 1-15 on the road last season. The Lady Hornets averaged 7.3 steals, 2.7 blocks and 19.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

