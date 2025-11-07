Alabama A&M Bulldogs to host No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels Friday

Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-0) Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts…

Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-0)

Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts No. 12 Ole Miss.

Alabama A&M went 21-11 overall with an 8-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 64.0 points per game last season, 28.5 in the paint, 19.5 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

Ole Miss went 22-11 overall a season ago while going 8-3 on the road. The Rebels allowed opponents to score 59.1 points per game and shot 42.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

